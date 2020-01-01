All your reference images in one place.

Organize your inspiration and speed up your creative process with PureRef.
Upload images right from your computer, paste or just drag an image directly from your browser.
Keep your inspiration forever at hand by setting PureRef to always stay on top of your workspace. With its minimalistic interface it takes up just as much space as you want it to.
Currently supports Windows, Mac and most Linux distributions.
Utilize the myriad of tools available. Write a quick note, toggle desaturation, arrange and align images.