PureRef - The simple reference image viewer by Idyllic Pixel

All your reference images in one place.

Organize your inspiration and speed up your creative process with PureRef.

PureRef is a stand-alone program for Windows, Mac and Linux that keeps track of your images.

Whether you're gathering inspiration, making mood boards or need reference images for your painting or 3D model, PureRef is there so you can focus on creating.

Drag and drop images from anywhere

Upload images right from your computer, paste or just drag an image directly from your browser.

Always where you need it

Keep your inspiration forever at hand by setting PureRef to always stay on top of your workspace. With its minimalistic interface it takes up just as much space as you want it to.

Available cross-platform

Currently supports Windows, Mac and most Linux distributions.

Optimize your workflow

Utilize the myriad of tools available. Write a quick note, toggle desaturation, arrange and align images.

Visualize, organize, optimize.

Get results faster by working smarter, not harder.

Create smarter.

Time to close those 37 browser tabs?

Fast, easy and customizable.

Get PureRef